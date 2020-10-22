Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes on the murder of End SARS protesters
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chimamanda Adichie has addressed recent shootings taking place in Nigeria. In an article posted on The New York Times, the author spoke about what SARS officers have done to Nigerians over the years.

2 hours ago
Buhari acts like engaging Nigerians is beneath him —Chimamanda The Punch:
Eniola Akinkuotu, AbujaBestselling Author, Chimamanda Adichie, says the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), sometimes acts in a manner that seems as if engaging with Nigerians is...
Chimamanda Adichie: President Buhari acts like engaging Nigerians is beneath him Today:
Bestselling Author, Chimamanda Adichie, says President Muhammadu Buhari sometimes acts in a manner that seems as if engaging with Nigerians is beneath him.
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Breaks Silence On #EndSARS: ‘Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens’ Ono Bello:
Critically acclaimed Nigerian writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has broken her silence on the recent killings and violence towards anti-police brutality demonstrations across the country.


1 "Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes on the murder of End SARS protesters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 SERAP to sue Nigerian Government and 'compel' Buhari administration to protect citizens - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Instagram apologizes to Nigerians for incorrectly flagging down posts in support of #EndSARS campaign as "false information" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu confirms two deaths from Lekki shooting - Premium Times, 7 hours ago
5 #EndSARS: Edo Police arrest 9 suspected hoodlums who burgled a rice warehouse in Benin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Security operatives shoot at hoodlums who stormed Kirikiri prison to free prisoners (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 "Ogun is taking the lead" - Nigerians react as Ogun State invites the public to monitor criminal cases against defendant police officers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 United States Government finally reacts to shootings of #EndSARS protesters by Nigerian military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Just in: Prisoners allegedly escape as Ikoyi prison set ablaze in Lagos (VIDEO) - Osmek News, 10 hours ago
10 Customs officer killed as hoodlums attack Customs patrol base in Ogun state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
