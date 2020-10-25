Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
The Punch
Vanguard News
The Nation
The Guardian
Channels Television
Sahara Reporters
This Day
The Cable
Daily Times
Leadership
Financial Watch
Nigerian Tribune
Linda Ikeji Blog
Daily Independent
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Photo of the day: Is this man about to stock his shop with cartons of looted COVID-19 noodles?
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Journalist and publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar posted this photo of a man sleeping on top cartons of noodles with COVID-19 stamp. He captured the photo thus: "Lack of knowledge makes a chicken sleep on the right side..." The truck load of ...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nesco Media:
Journalist and publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar has shared a photo of a man sleeping on top cartons of noodles with COVID-19 stamp.
Edujandon:
Edujandon posted this photo of a man sleeping on top cartons of noodles with COVID-19 stamp.
More Picks
It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete anarchy - Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
Those who want to blame you for destruction of properties know those who introduced violence in the #EndSARS protest - Pastor Sam Adeyemi tells youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
Flight crew sing to former first lady Patience Jonathan as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
Actress Iyabo Ojo vows to never campaign or vote for a PDP or APC member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
Woman Shot Dead By Security Operatives While Standing In Front Of A Warehouse In Awka (Graphic Photos) -
HGS Media Plus,
10 hours ago
Photo of the day: Is this man about to stock his shop with cartons of looted COVID-19 noodles? -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
