24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 (photos)

24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned Miss South Africa 2020. She was announced the winner of the 62nd annual pageant at a socially-distanced, televised event which took place at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday night, October 24.



