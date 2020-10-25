Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida has been crowned Miss South Africa 2020. She was announced the winner of the 62nd annual pageant at a socially-distanced, televised event which took place at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday night, October 24.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Nollywood Gists:
Chinyanta Kabaso, a Zambian model and content creator has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2020. The Chemical Engineering graduate from the University of Edinburgh, beat 22 other finalist's to clinch the crown.
More Picks
1
It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete anarchy - Davido -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Those who want to blame you for destruction of properties know those who introduced violence in the #EndSARS protest - Pastor Sam Adeyemi tells youths -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Flight crew sing to former first lady Patience Jonathan as she turns a year older (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Actress Iyabo Ojo vows to never campaign or vote for a PDP or APC member -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss South Africa 2020 (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Woman Shot Dead By Security Operatives While Standing In Front Of A Warehouse In Awka (Graphic Photos) -
HGS Media Plus,
10 hours ago
7
Photo of the day: Is this man about to stock his shop with cartons of looted COVID-19 noodles? -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...