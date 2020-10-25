Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Those who want to blame you for destruction of properties know those who introduced violence in the #EndSARS protest - Pastor Sam Adeyemi tells youths
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pastor Sam Adeyemi has addressed Nigerians on the outcome of the #EndSARS protest which has taken several turns in the last few days.

4 hours ago
The #EndSARS Cause Of Nigerian Youths Is Very Noble – Sam Adeyemi The Info Stride:
Popular pastor, Sam Adeyemi has come out to speak about the outcome of the #EndSARS protests across Nigeria. He recently revealed that no one should blame the youths for the massive destruction of properties in Lagos State because the people behind the ...


