It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete anarchy - Davido
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido has spoken up against the hijacking of the #EndSARS protest to unleash mayhem across the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

#EndSARS: Nigerians Need A Nation Where There Is Law And Order – Davido The Info Stride:
Popular singer, Davido has come out to blast those hijacking the #EndSARS protests across the country. He recently revealed that it is sad that what started out as a peaceful protest has been hijacked to cause unrest in our nation.


