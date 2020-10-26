Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banks lose over N1bn as hoodlums wreck ATMs, branches
Naija on Point  - Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country likely lost over a billion naira, last week, to the destruction of their facilities across the country…

9 hours ago
Fidelity Bank Shuts Lekki Phase 1 Branch, Others for Repairs Business Post Nigeria:
By Modupe Gbadeyanka At least three branches of Fidelity Bank Plc in Lagos State have.
Nigeria Banks Lose Over N1bn As Hoodlums Wreck ATMs, Branches Naija Biz Com:
Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria likely lost over a billion naira, last week, to the destruction of their facilities across the country by hoodlums…
List of Banks destroyed by hoodlums in Nigeria Kemi Filani Blog:
Following the peaceful #EndSars protest that was disrupted by hoodlums across Nigeria, the list of bank that was affected during this period has been made known to the public.


