News at a Glance
End SARS candlelight procession holds in Hungary to mourn those killed during the End SARS protests (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians in Hungary held a candlelight procession to honour those killed in Nigeria during the End SARS protests. The End SARS protests began on October 8 and continued till October 20 when uniformed men opened fire at peaceful protesters.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Some Nigerians in Hungary held a candlelight procession in honour of the people who were killed in Nigeria during the End SARS protests.
Olisa TV:
Nigerians abroad continue to protest police brutality and bad governance, despite the various state governments attempt to quash the voice of Nigerians. Witnesses who attended the candlelight vigil in Debrecen, Hungary, took to their social media to ...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Nigerians in Hungary held a candlelight procession t
Within Nigeria:
In honour of those killed in Nigeria during the End SARS protests, Nigerians in Hungary have held a candlelight procession. The End SARS protests began on October 8 and continued till October 20 when uniformed men opened fire at peaceful protesters.
