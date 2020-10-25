Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I am a living proof actress' marriage last - Actress Chioma Chijioke writes after one year of marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian actress has blasted those who say actress' marriages do not last by using her marriage as an example. Chioma Chijioke Anosike who has been married for 1 year and 10 months said she is "living proof" that actresses last in their marriages.

