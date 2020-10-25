Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
I am a living proof actress' marriage last - Actress Chioma Chijioke writes after one year of marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian actress has blasted those who say actress' marriages do not last by using her marriage as an example. Chioma Chijioke Anosike who has been married for 1 year and 10 months said she is "living proof" that actresses last in their marriages.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has taken to social media to mock those who believed she wouldn’t make it in marriage. She took to her social media page blast trolls while counting down to her 2nd marriage anniversary.
Within Nigeria:
Fast rising Nollywood actress, Chioma Chikioke has taken to social media to boast about her marriage, one year after she walked down the aisle.
FL Vibe:
After 1 year in marriage, actress, Chioma Chijioke mocks those who think actresses don’t stay in marriage Fast rising Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has thrown shades at those think actresses don’t last in marriage. She made her remarks in...
Nesco Media:
Popular Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike, has blasted those who say actress’ marriages do not last by using her marriage as an example.
Naija on Point:
. Fast-rising Nigerian actress, Chioma Chijioke, has entirely rubbished notions by the majority that celebrities who get married don’t stay in marriage for a long….
Willamazen:
Fast rising Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has thrown shades at those think actresses don’t last in marriage. She made her remarks in a post she shared on Instagram while counting down to her 2nd marriage anniversary.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Fast rising Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has declared that she’s a living proof celebrity marriages last. This is coming 1 year and 10 months after she tied the nuptial knots with her husband.
Tori News:
A Nigerian actress is celebrating her 2nd wedding anniversary and has decided to mock those who thought she wouldn't make it in marriage.
