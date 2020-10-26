Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Miss South Africa 2020 judge, Anele Mdoda narrates how she escaped from trafficking syndicate in Cape Town hotel
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Talk show host and Miss South Africa 2020 judge, Anele Mdoda has narrated how she escaped from a trafficking syndicate in a Cape Town hotel.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Zambia’s Chinyanta Kabaso Is Miss Africa Great Britain 2020! Bella Naija:
Zambia’s Chinyanta Kabaso is Miss Africa Great Britain 2020! The grand finale of Miss Africa Great Britain 2020 took place virtually on Saturday, the 11th of October, 2020.
Shudufhadzo Musida: I’m living my dream right now – Miss South Africa Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Shudufhadzo Musida: I’m living my dream right now – Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida was 2 days ago crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at the glittering pageant finale held at the Table Read More >> Shudufhadzo Musida: I’m ...


   More Picks
1 'It is only after President Buhari leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed'- FFK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 55 mins ago
2 DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly dating teenage girls - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Nigerian lady unblocks all her 'haters' on Instagram as she celebrates purchase of her dream car, 2020 Mercedes Benz E350 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 I am a living proof actress' marriage last - Actress Chioma Chijioke writes after one year of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Miss South Africa 2020 judge, Anele Mdoda narrates how she escaped from trafficking syndicate in Cape Town hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Shade Okoya celebrates her son as he turns 14 (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Man dies in accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 End SARS candlelight procession holds in Hungary to mourn those killed during the End SARS protests (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Hoodlums looting and damaging properties in the country shall not go unpunished ' Bishop Oyedepo declares - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info