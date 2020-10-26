Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Man dies in accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man has died following a gas tanker accident in Fadeyi, Lagos. Sanusi Moruff, 28, died on Sunday, October 25, in an accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeA 28-year-old man, Sanusi Moruff, lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State. The Lagos State Emergency Agency made this known, saying that the acciden...
The Cheer News:
Sanusi Moruff, a 28-year-old man, has died due to a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State. This was made known by Lagos State Emergency Agency, they said the accident happened at the Fadeyo area of Lagos State. In a series of tweets on ...
Nigerian Eye:
A 28-year-old man, Sanusi Moruff, lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State.The Lagos State Emergency Agency made this known, saying that the accident happened at the Fadeyo area of Lagos State.In a series of tweets on Monday, ...
Top Naija:
Sanusi Moruff, a 28-year-old man has lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State, TopNaija reports. The Lagos State Emergency Agency made this known, saying that the accident happened at the Fadeyo area of Lagos State. In a ...
NPO Reports:
Trapped Victim of Fadeyi Gas Tanker Accident Dead
iExclusive News:
One has been reported killed in Lagos gas tanker accident. iexclusive News Nigeria reports that a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State on Sunday has claimed the life of a 28-year-old man, Sanusi Moruff. Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, ...
Naija on Point:
An accident between a gas tanker and an empty tanker has lead to the death of a man in Fadeyi, Lagos. Sanusi Moruff, 28, died…
Aledeh:
A 28-year-old man identified as Sanusi Moruff has lost his life in a gas tanker accident that occurred in Lagos State. The Lagos State Emergency Agency said the accident happened in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State. In a series of tweets on Monday, the ...
Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi A man allegedly died in an accident which occurred on Sunday, 25 October, 2020, at Fadeyi Bus stop in Lagos State. Sanusi Moruff, 28, died on Sunday, October 25, in an accident involving a loaded gas tanker...
Mojidelano:
A gas tanker accident which occured at the Fadeyi area of Lagos state, has claimed the life of a 28-Year-old man, Sanusi Moruff. Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) made this known in a series of tweets on Monday, adding that the corpse of the ...
Sleek Gist:
An accident between a gas tanker and an empty tanker has lead to the death of a man in Fadeyi, ...
Tori News:
A young Nigerian man has died after a gas tanker collided with another tanker in Lagos state.
More Picks
1
'It is only after President Buhari leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed'- FFK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
55 mins ago
2
DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly dating teenage girls -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Nigerian lady unblocks all her 'haters' on Instagram as she celebrates purchase of her dream car, 2020 Mercedes Benz E350 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
I am a living proof actress' marriage last - Actress Chioma Chijioke writes after one year of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Miss South Africa 2020 judge, Anele Mdoda narrates how she escaped from trafficking syndicate in Cape Town hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Shade Okoya celebrates her son as he turns 14 (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Man dies in accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
End SARS candlelight procession holds in Hungary to mourn those killed during the End SARS protests (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Hoodlums looting and damaging properties in the country shall not go unpunished ' Bishop Oyedepo declares -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...