Man dies in accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man has died following a gas tanker accident in Fadeyi, Lagos. Sanusi Moruff, 28, died on Sunday, October 25, in an accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker.

4 hours ago
