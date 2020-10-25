Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Australia’s government is demanding answers and reparation after some of its female citizens were pulled off a Qatar airways flight in Doha, taken to ambulances and forced to undergo an invasive gynecological exam without even being told why.

3 hours ago
Abandoned baby: Outcry as Qatar ‘forcibly examines’ women at airport The Punch:
Female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found abandoned in an airport bathroom, in procedures the Australian government on Monday describe...
Abuja Reporters:
FILE: Passengers wear face masks to protect against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) after arriving at an airport (Photo by Mark RALSTON AFP) ‌ Female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found ...
Premature baby found abandoned in a bathroom at Doha Airport Naija on Point:
A newborn PREMATURE baby is lucky to still be alive after being dumped in an airport terminal bathroom in Doha – an incident that prompted…


