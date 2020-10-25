Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Australia’s government is demanding answers and reparation after some of its female citizens were pulled off a Qatar airways flight in Doha, taken to ambulances and forced to undergo an invasive gynecological exam without even being told why.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found abandoned in an airport bathroom, in procedures the Australian government on Monday describe...
Abuja Reporters:
FILE: Passengers wear face masks to protect against the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) after arriving at an airport (Photo by Mark RALSTON AFP) Female passengers flying from Qatar were subjected to invasive searches after a premature baby was found ...
Naija on Point:
A newborn PREMATURE baby is lucky to still be alive after being dumped in an airport terminal bathroom in Doha – an incident that prompted…
More Picks
1
'It is only after President Buhari leaves office that the truth about what happened at the Lekki Toll gate will be exposed'- FFK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
55 mins ago
2
DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly dating teenage girls -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Nigerian lady unblocks all her 'haters' on Instagram as she celebrates purchase of her dream car, 2020 Mercedes Benz E350 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
I am a living proof actress' marriage last - Actress Chioma Chijioke writes after one year of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Miss South Africa 2020 judge, Anele Mdoda narrates how she escaped from trafficking syndicate in Cape Town hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Shade Okoya celebrates her son as he turns 14 (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
Man dies in accident involving a loaded gas tanker and an empty tanker -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Australia demands answers after Doha airport personnel conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after a baby was found in toilet -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
End SARS candlelight procession holds in Hungary to mourn those killed during the End SARS protests (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Hoodlums looting and damaging properties in the country shall not go unpunished ' Bishop Oyedepo declares -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...