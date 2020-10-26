Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

DJ Maphorisa dragged for allegedly dating teenage girls
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Popular South African entertainer, DJ Maphorisa has been dragged by twitter users for dating teenage girls.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


