News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Marcus Rashford denies claims Boris Johnson’s been in touch over free school meals.
Page One
- Winner of much silverware in a glittering football career, Manchester...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
BBC Match of the Day commentator, Guy Mowbray has deleted his Twitter account after facing heavy backlash over his comments about Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford.Rashford has been widely praised for his campaign to fight child hunger in the ...
The Herald:
Manchester United said on Monday that they would be providing 5,000 free school meals during the October half-term holidays.
NNN:
NNN: Manchester United said on Monday that they would be providing 5,000 free school meals during the October half-term holidays.
Naija on Point:
It’s becoming ever clearer to see that, actually, where Boris Johnson has got this wrong is not in taking meals away from hungry children, but…
Public News Update:
Local authorities attack prime minister’s suggestion £63m could cover needs over half-term and Christmas Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Boris Johnson is facing renewed pressure to...
1st for Credible News:
A Conservative MP has been restricted from a shop for life after he casted a ballot against free school dinners.
More Picks
1
CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Veteran Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man rushed to the hospital after fainting during his mother's funeral in Jamaica (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Kwara government releases N500m to help businesses which were destroyed by hoodlums -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
South African woman charged with murdering British grandfather who traveled to meet her 8 years after another man she met on Facebook went missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Soldiers mercilessly flog a man trying to aid his pregnant wife in Jos, Plateau State -
Sleek Gist,
8 hours ago
6
Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
7
IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,164,136 from over 43.7m confirmed cases as of 26th October 2020 -
The Info Stride,
28 mins ago
9
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Heartbreaking photo of father planting a kiss on his 11-year-old dead son killed in Cameroon school shooting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
