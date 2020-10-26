Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Marcus Rashford denies claims Boris Johnson’s been in touch over free school meals.
News photo Page One  - Winner of much silverware in a glittering football career, Manchester...

12 hours ago
BBC commentator Mowbray deletes Twitter account after heavy backlash over Marcus Rashford comment Linda Ikeji Blog:
BBC Match of the Day commentator, Guy Mowbray has deleted his Twitter account after facing heavy backlash over his comments about Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford.Rashford has been widely praised for his campaign to fight child hunger in the ...
EPL Club, Man U, Set to Provide 5,000 Free School meals During October Half-term Holidays The Herald:
Manchester United said on Monday that they would be providing 5,000 free school meals during the October half-term holidays.
Manchester United to provide 5,000 free school meals in October holidays NNN:
NNN: Manchester United said on Monday that they would be providing 5,000 free school meals during the October half-term holidays.
It’s Not Free School Meals Boris Johnson Has Messed Up, It Was Giving Marcus Rashford An MBE Naija on Point:
It’s becoming ever clearer to see that, actually, where Boris Johnson has got this wrong is not in taking meals away from hungry children, but…
Free school meals: Johnson under renewed pressure from council leaders Public News Update:
Local authorities attack prime minister’s suggestion £63m could cover needs over half-term and Christmas Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage Boris Johnson is facing renewed pressure to...
Tory MP banned from shop for life over free school meals 1st for Credible News:
A Conservative MP has been restricted from a shop for life after he casted a ballot against free school dinners.


