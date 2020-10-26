Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoarding of COVID-19 palliatives is a ‘crime against humanity’ – Femi Falana
News photo News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 2Lawyer and Human Rights activist Femi Falana has condemned the hoarding of coronavirus palliatives in several cities in Nigeria, calling it a “crime against humanity.” The human rights lawyer said this during an interview on ...

Hoarding palliatives, crime against humanity, says human rights lawyer The Punch:
Kayode OyeroHuman Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has appealed to state governors still 'hoarding' COVID-19 palliatives at different warehouses in the country to distribute the relief items t...
Femi Falana: Hoarding Palliatives Is A Crime Against Humanity Naija Loaded:
Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has appealed to state governors still ‘hoarding’ COVID-19 palliatives at different warehouses in the country to distribute the relief items to citizens immediately.
Nigerian Governors Deny Claims Of Hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives Ono Bello:
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Monday strongly denied reports that the COVID-19 palliatives provided to ease harsh effects which the first wave of the global pandemic were being hoarded.


