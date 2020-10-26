Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian man narrates how an iron protector stopped robbers from vandalizing his office
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man has narrated how an iron protector stopped robbers from vandalizing his office.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
A Nigerian man has taken to social media to recount how an iron protector on the roof prevented robbers from gaining access into his office and carting away his valuables.
Naija on Point:
Nigerian Man Narrates How An Iron Protector Prevented Robbers From Vandalizing His Workplace A Nigerian man took to Twitter to relate how an iron protector…
Gist 36:
Nigerian Man Narrates How An Iron Protector Prevented Robbers From Vandalizing His Office A Nigerian man took to Twitter to narrate how an iron protector placed on the ceiling prevented his office from being vandalised.
Tori News:
He revealed that the robbers couldn't gain access into the facility because of the iron protector.
More Picks
1
CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Veteran Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man rushed to the hospital after fainting during his mother's funeral in Jamaica (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Kwara government releases N500m to help businesses which were destroyed by hoodlums -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
South African woman charged with murdering British grandfather who traveled to meet her 8 years after another man she met on Facebook went missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Soldiers mercilessly flog a man trying to aid his pregnant wife in Jos, Plateau State -
Sleek Gist,
8 hours ago
6
Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
7
IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,164,136 from over 43.7m confirmed cases as of 26th October 2020 -
The Info Stride,
28 mins ago
9
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Heartbreaking photo of father planting a kiss on his 11-year-old dead son killed in Cameroon school shooting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
