News at a Glance
Hoodlums looting and damaging properties in the country shall not go unpunished ' Bishop Oyedepo declares
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Bishop David Oyedepo has declared that the hoodlums who took advantage of the #EndSARS protests to loots and damaged properties across the country shall not go unpunished.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo has said hoodlums looting, destroying and burning properties in Nigeria shall not go unpunished.
Yaba Left Online:
Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has declared that hoodlums taking advantage of the #EndSARS protest to loot and destroy properties shall not go unpunished.
Uju Edochie's Blog:
A man of God, David Oyedepo has warned hoodlums looting and destroying properties that they will not end well.The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church said all those burning properties in Nigeria shall not go unpunished.
Correct NG:
Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has slammed hoodlums who continue to loot, destroy and burn properties across Nigeria. Oyedepo during yesterday’s Sunday service, mentioned that none of them will go ...
See Naija:
Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Sunday said hoodlums destroying and burning properties in Lagos and other part of Nigeria shall not go unpunished.
Nesco Media:
Founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has declared that the hoodlums who hijack the #EndSARS protests to loots and damaged properties across the country shall The post Hoodlums looting and damaging ...
Within Nigeria:
Just like other clerics, Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo has reacted to the looting, destroying and burning of properties in Nigeria. Oyedepo prophesied that unrest was over in the streets of Nigeria and that the peace of God that ...
FL Vibe:
Hoodlums looting and destroying properties shall not go unpunished – Bishop Oyedepo Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo has said hoodlums looting, destroying and burning properties in Nigeria shall not go unpunished Oyedepo made...
Kemi Filani Blog:
The general overseer of Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has stated that the hoodlums looting and vandalizing businesses owned by the private and public sector would not go unpunished.
Tori News:
It is not going to end well for hoodlums invading, looting and destroying public properties.
