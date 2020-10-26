Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
South African Disc Jockey, Maphorisa Dragged Silly For Dating Teenage Girls
Glamsquad Magazine
- Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, a South African record producer and Disc Jockey, popularly known by his stage name DJ Maphorisa, has come under fire for allegedly dating teenage girls.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Popular South African entertainer, DJ Maphorisa has been dragged by twitter users for dating teenage girls.
The Dabigal Blog:
South African deejay, DJ Maphorisa has come under fire for allegedly dating teenage girls. The popular entertainer was put on blast after a teenage influencer alleged that he is dating her 19-year-old ex-friend.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Dj Maphorisa dragged for dating teenage girls South African deejay, DJ Maphorisa has come under fire for allegedly dating teenage girls.
Sleek Gist:
Popular South African entertainer, DJ Maphorisa has been dragged by Twitter users for dating teenage girls. DJ Maphorisa was caught ...
Gbextra Online Portal:
DJ Banky – End SARS Mixtape Download Talented Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Banky shares a brand new banging mix tagged “End SARS Mixtape” following the ongoing Police brutality in Nigeria. DJ Banky just dishes out another mixtape tagged ‘Ends Sars Mixtape’ ...
More Picks
1
CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Veteran Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man rushed to the hospital after fainting during his mother's funeral in Jamaica (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Kwara government releases N500m to help businesses which were destroyed by hoodlums -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
South African woman charged with murdering British grandfather who traveled to meet her 8 years after another man she met on Facebook went missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Soldiers mercilessly flog a man trying to aid his pregnant wife in Jos, Plateau State -
Sleek Gist,
8 hours ago
6
Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
7
IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,164,136 from over 43.7m confirmed cases as of 26th October 2020 -
The Info Stride,
29 mins ago
9
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Heartbreaking photo of father planting a kiss on his 11-year-old dead son killed in Cameroon school shooting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...