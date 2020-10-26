Post News
News at a Glance
Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search
Naija on Point
- Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced A Home To Home Search A video has surfaced on-line displaying some residents of Calabar,…
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Calabar residents return looted items after Governor ordered house to house search (Video) After Cross River state Governor, Ben Ayade ordered a house to house searched for looted items, some residents have been Read More >> ...
Online Nigeria:
Calabar Residents Returning Looted Items After Governor Ayade Announced A House To House Search A video has surfaced online showing some residents of Calabar, the Cross River state capital returning looted items from the houses they were stolen from.
Salone:
Well due to Governor Ben Ayade’s order for search of the Looted items & Police Inspector General’s order for all police units to put an end to lootingdestruction of lives & property and restore peace & order, the security operatives in Calabar, Cross ...
More Picks
1
CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Veteran Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man rushed to the hospital after fainting during his mother's funeral in Jamaica (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Kwara government releases N500m to help businesses which were destroyed by hoodlums -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
South African woman charged with murdering British grandfather who traveled to meet her 8 years after another man she met on Facebook went missing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Soldiers mercilessly flog a man trying to aid his pregnant wife in Jos, Plateau State -
Sleek Gist,
8 hours ago
6
Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
7
IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,164,136 from over 43.7m confirmed cases as of 26th October 2020 -
The Info Stride,
29 mins ago
9
Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Heartbreaking photo of father planting a kiss on his 11-year-old dead son killed in Cameroon school shooting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
