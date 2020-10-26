Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search
A video has surfaced on-line displaying some residents of Calabar, the Cross River state capital returning looted items from the houses they were stolen from.

9 hours ago
Salone:
Well due to Governor Ben Ayade's order for search of the Looted items & Police Inspector General's order for all police units to put an end to looting, destruction of lives & property and restore peace & order, the security operatives in Calabar, Cross River state have been conducting house to house searches.


