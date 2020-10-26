Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools
News photo Global Upfront  - Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has blamed the infrastructural decay and endemic corruption in Nigeria on the avarice of the politicians and warned that the children of such politicians schooling abroad would be ...

9 hours ago
Nnamdi Kanu threatens to disgrace corrupt politicians abroad Linda Ikeji Blog:
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened that members of his group would henceforth publicly disgrace and humiliate corrupt Nigerian political office holders sighted in any foreign country.
Nnamdi Kanu threatens to disgrace corrupt politicians abroad Nesco Media:
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has threatened that members of his group would henceforth publicly disgrace and humiliate corrupt Nigerian politicians sighted in any foreign The post Nnamdi Kanu threatens to disgrace ...


