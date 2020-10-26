Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We Hid Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19, Nigerian Governors Say
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigerian state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum said the recent cache of palliatives discovered by citizens in warehouses across the country was kept in anticipation of a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Salone:
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said the looted palliatives across the country were kept as strategic reserve for the projected second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.
We Kept Palliatives Ahead Of Second Wave Of COVID-19- Governors Daily Family:
Some Nigerians upon the recent discovery of undistributed relief materials have taken to carting them away, berating the governors for stealing items meant for the public.


   More Picks
1 CCTV shows woman push friend to her death after she bent down to tie shoelace - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Veteran Jamaican dancehall star, Beenie Man rushed to the hospital after fainting during his mother's funeral in Jamaica (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Kwara government releases N500m to help businesses which were destroyed by hoodlums - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 South African woman charged with murdering British grandfather who traveled to meet her 8 years after another man she met on Facebook went missing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Soldiers mercilessly flog a man trying to aid his pregnant wife in Jos, Plateau State - Sleek Gist, 8 hours ago
6 Video Of Calabar Residents Returning Looted Gadgets After Governor Ayade Introduced Home To Home Search - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
7 IPOB vows to chase corrupt politicians’ children back to Nigeria from foreign schools - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
8 Global COVID-19 Deaths reach 1,164,136 from over 43.7m confirmed cases as of 26th October 2020 - The Info Stride, 29 mins ago
9 Visa and Standard Chartered partner to promote eCommerce payments in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Heartbreaking photo of father planting a kiss on his 11-year-old dead son killed in Cameroon school shooting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info