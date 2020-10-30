Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"F*ck boys" Tiffany Haddish sends strongly-worded message to most of her exes
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Tiffany Haddish has sent a strongly-worded message to most of her exes. Haddish who shared the message on her Instagram Stories, appeared to be accusing her exes of wanting to eat their cake and have it by having other women yet coming back to her.

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

KOKO TV Nigeria:
American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has had it with all of her exes, who she now refers to as all fck boys, who all did her wrong. The comic actress sends a strong-worded message to them all telling to all please stay away.
1st for Credible News:
Hollywood actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish has reprimanded her former boyfriends who still want to acquaint themselves with her. According to Tiffany Haddish, these men failed to do anything worthwhile when they were dating.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info