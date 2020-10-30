Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
"F*ck boys" Tiffany Haddish sends strongly-worded message to most of her exes
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Tiffany Haddish has sent a strongly-worded message to most of her exes. Haddish who shared the message on her Instagram Stories, appeared to be accusing her exes of wanting to eat their cake and have it by having other women yet coming back to her.
4 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has had it with all of her exes, who she now refers to as all fck boys, who all did her wrong. The comic actress sends a strong-worded message to them all telling to all please stay away.
1st for Credible News:
Hollywood actress and comedian, Tiffany Haddish has reprimanded her former boyfriends who still want to acquaint themselves with her. According to Tiffany Haddish, these men failed to do anything worthwhile when they were dating.
More Picks
1
Delta government directs schools to reopen on November 2 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Army denies moving dead bodies from the military hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...