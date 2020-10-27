Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I pray for a Nigeria that I can actually be proud to name residence – Falz says as he celebrates 30th birthday
News photo Naija on Point  - Nigerian rapper and human proper activist Folarin Falana higher often called Falz has loads to be thankful for as he clocks 30 years at this…

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz, clocked 30 today. The lawyer, activist, and entertainer has endeared himself to young Nigerians more than his comedic or usual sense.
Falz Turns 30 With A Prayer For Nigeria The Guardian:
Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana better known as Falz TheBhadGuy is a year older today and he has expressed mixed feelings about it.
“Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday Information Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, alias Falz, posted a photo of himself via Instagram on Tuesday as he finally turned 30-years-old.
Nigerians are Celebrating Falz’s 30th Birthday in the Most Beautiful Way Olisa TV:
Falz is a national hero. The rapper has just turned 30 and to celebrate him, Nigerians who have been happy with the way he championed the #EndSARS campaign, have taken to their social media to trend his name and pay him the necessary tributes.
Hear Falz’s prayer Nigeria as he turns 30 Ripples:
‘Bop Daddy’ crooner, Folarin Falana aka Falz turns 30 today (October 27) and the Nigerian rapper who is one of the front-liners of the #EndSARS protests has taken time-out to pray for the Nigeria of his dreams.
Happy Falz Day! See How Nigerians Are Celebrating Rapper’s Birthday ODU News:
Folarin Falana, a Nigerian rapper popularly known as Falz aka Falz The Bahd Guy turned 30 years today, October 27, 2020, and Nigerians across the social space are celebrating him.
Falz Celebrates His 30th Birthday Today; Prays For A Better Nigeria My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian singer and  lawyer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, took to his Instagram page this morning to announce that he is 30 years old today October 27.
Falz Celebrates Birthday As He Honors The Fallen #EndSARS Lekki Protesters Legit 9ja:
Nigerian musician, songwriter, rapper, actor and lawyer, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, took to his official social media account to celebrate his birthday with a strong message of hope for Nigeria. In an Instagram post, Falz ...
Falz Marks 30th Birthday with Prayer for Nigeria EE Live:
Nigerian superstar Falz just turned 30 and to celebrate his momentuous birthday in this politically-charged period, the lawyer-turned-rapper is praying
Falz Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Mixed Feelings Anaedo Online:
Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is celebrating his 30th birthday today, October 27th. The singer shared the above new photo of himself on Instagram and said he has mixed feelings because of all that has been going on.
“Mixed feelings” – Falz says as he celebrates his 30th birthday FL Vibe:
“Mixed feelings” – Falz says as he celebrates his 30th birthday Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz is celebrating his 30th birthday today, October 27th. The singer shared the above new photo of himself on Instagram...
Happy Birthday! Falz is 30 Today Gistvic:
Falz the bahd guy is celebrating his 30th birthday today. Nigerian singer Folarin Falana known as Falz who was born October 27 1990, is a year plus today.
Here is Falz’s powerful prayer for Nigeria as he turns 30 Glamsquad Magazine:
Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has said a very powerful prayer for Nigeria as he turns 30 today.
Fans Celebrate Falz On Rapper And Activist’s 30th Birthday Ono Bello:
Falz turns a year-old today and the rapper, actor and lawyer has been getting immense love from fans and colleagues on his birthday.
Falz Prays For A Better Nigeria As He Clocks 30 (Photos) Mojidelano:
Rapper and activist, Folarin Falana better known as Falz has prayed for a better Nigeria as he clocks 30 today, Tuesday October 27.
Falz prays for Nigeria as he marks 30th birthday Within Nigeria:
Popular Nigeria rapper, Folarin Falana better known as Falz the bahd guy, has taken to social media to say a prayer for Nigeria as he turns 30 today.
“I Pray For A Much Better Tomorrow” – Rapper, Falz Says As He Celebrates His 30th Birthday Naija Diary:
Nigerian rapper, Falz is celebrating his 30th birthday today, October 27th. To mark his birthday, Falz shared a cute photo of himself on Instagram as he states that he has mixed feelings because of all that has been going on.
Falz prays for a better Nigeria as he clocks 30 1st for Credible News:
Folarin Falana professionally known as Falz or FalzTheBahdGuy is celebrating his 30th birthday on Tuesday, October 27. The entertainment polymath and human rights activist has expressed mixed feelings as he celebrates his new milestone.
Singer Falz Clocks 30, Prays For A Better Nigeria iBrand TV:
Nigerian singer and rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz clocked 30 today October 27, 2020 and said a word of prayer for Nigeria. The singer celebrated himself as he added a new age via his social media page noting that he had a mixed feeling.
Falz PRAYS for Nigeria as he clocks 30 today Xquisite360 Blog:
Xquisite 360 Blog Falz PRAYS for Nigeria as he clocks 30 today Musician, activist Folarin Falana aka Falz turns 30 today.
‘Mixed feelings’ – Falz prays for a better Nigeria as he turns 30 Kemi Filani Blog:
Rapper and social crusader, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has taken to his Instagram page to say a prayer for Nigeria as he turns 30th today, 27, 2020.
“Mixed Feelings” – Falz Celebrates 30th Birthday Today Hit NG:
Nigerian superstar, Falz is 30 years old today being 27th October 2020. The rapper who has been at the fore front of the #EndSARS protest revealed that its mixed feelings on his birthday pointing out the Lekki massacre.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 52 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info