COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lagos, as NCDC reports more infections
News photo Online Nigeria  - Nigeria records increase COVID-19 cases By Kazeem Ugbodaga COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Lagos, just as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reports 119 new cases on Monday. The 119 new ...

1 day ago
119 new COVID-19 cases bring toll to 62,111 The Punch:
Nigeria on Monday recorded 119 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Monday. The centre also said Nigeria recorded ...
Nigeria records more COVID-19 cases as death toll hits 1132 Daily Post:
One hundred and nineteen, 119 new coronavirus infections have been reported across Nigeria. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday. The health agency said Nigeria now has 62,111 confirmed cases and 57,571 ...
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 119 New Infection Cases The Herald:
Nigeria on Monday recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.
Nigeria records 119 new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111 NNN:
NNN: Nigeria on Monday recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) made this known via its verified Website on Monday. The centre also ...
Nigeria records new COVID-19 cases, total now 62,111 The Eagle Online:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its verified Website on Monday.
NCDC Confirms 119 New COVID-19 Cases, Nigeria’s Toll Now 62,111 News Break:
A total of 119 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed late Monday. In a post published on its website, the centre said 77 of the cases were recorded in ...
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 119 New Cases NPO Reports:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 119 New Cases
Maritime First Newspaper:
…Total now 62,111 Nigeria on Monday recorded 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,111.
Nigeria Records 119 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
The National Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that Nigeria has recorded 119 cases of COVID-19 which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 62,111. NCDC made this known via a tweet on its offical Twitter handle @NCDCgov. 119 ...
Nigeria records 119 new COVID-19 infections, total cases now 62,111 iBrand TV:
No fewer than 119 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) was on Monday, confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 62,111.


