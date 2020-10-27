Post News
Tony did not die at Lekki massacre – Nigerians counter woman’s claim of her son dying during toll gate shooting
Sleek Gist
- Some Nigerians have countered the claim of a woman who alleged that her son, Anthony died after soldiers opened fire ...
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Victoria Nicholas, a Nigerian woman, has insisted that her son died of gunshot at the Lekki toll gate.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Some Nigerians have faulted the claim of a woman who alleged that her son, Anthony died after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerians online have faulted the claim of a woman who alleged that her son, identified as Anthony died after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.
Naija Loaded:
Some Nigerians have countered the claim of a lady who alleged that her son, Anthony Umeh was a victim of the #EndSARS protest shootings at Lekki toll gate.
Nesco Media:
Some Nigerians have faulted the claim of a woman who alleged thather son, Anthonydiedafter soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
FL Vibe:
Nigerians counter lady’s claim that her son died at the Lekki toll gate shooting Some Nigerians have countered the claim of a lady who alleged that her son, Anthony Umeh was a victim of the #EndSARS...
Within Nigeria:
Following claims by a woman that her son, Anthony died after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, some Nigerians have faulted the claim.
Salone:
It was noted that some Nigerians have faulted the claim of a woman who alleged that her son, Anthony died after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
Studio CB55:
Some Nigerians have faulted the claim of a woman who alleged that her son, Anthony died after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Some Nigerians on social media has called out the London lady who claims her son, Anthony Umeh was killed during the Tuesday shooting at Lekki toll gate where peaceful EndSARS protesters had gathered.According to some people who claim to be in the know ...
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP -
Vanguard News,
52 mins ago
2
Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 -
Aledeh,
8 hours ago
4
Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins -
Ripples,
8 hours ago
6
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released -
Today,
11 hours ago
10
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
