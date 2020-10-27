Post News
News at a Glance
Corp member and her husband arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun
Naija on Point
- A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested alongside her husband for allegedly…
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP -
Vanguard News,
53 mins ago
2
Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 -
Aledeh,
8 hours ago
4
Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins -
Ripples,
8 hours ago
6
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released -
Today,
11 hours ago
10
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
