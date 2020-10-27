Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Corp member and her husband arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun
News photo Naija on Point  - A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested alongside her husband for allegedly…

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Corps member and her husband arrested for allegedly chaining their househelp and leaving her under the sun because of a N10 sweet Linda Ikeji Blog:
A 26-year-old corps member and her husband have been accused of maltreating their househelp.
Moment a Soldier calmly advised a mob against looting food at NYSC camp meant for corp members (Video) Yaba Left Online:
A video making the rounds on social media, shows a Nigerian soldier calmly advising youths against looting food items meant for Corp members resuming on the 10th of November at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja. The soldier started of by saying ...
Nigerian Couple Arrested For Allegedly Chaining Their House-help Under The Sun Because Of N10 Sweet. Gboah:
A 26-year-old corps member and her husband were charged with maltreatment of their house help.Agatha Egodi Philip-Iboko, a mother-in - law, was arrested alongside her husband, Philip Iboko, for allegedly torturing Osinakachukwu, an eight-year - old ...
Corps member and husband allegedly chained househelp over N10 sweet Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Corps member and husband allegedly chained househelp over N10 sweet A 26-year-old corps member and her husband have been arrested after they allegedly chained their househelp for licking their daughter’s Read More >> Corps ...
Corp member and husband chain househelp because of a N10 candy, leaves her under the sun to burn Sleek Gist:
A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested ...
Horror As Corp Member And Her Husband Chain Househelp Under The Sun Over N10 Candy Gist 36:
Philip and Agatha Iboko A 26-year corp member alongside her husband has been arrested for allegedly torturing their 8-year-old help Osinakachukwu over a candy worth N10 naira.
Corps Member And Her Husband Arrested For Allegedly Tying Up Househelp, Leaving Her Under The Sun Over N10 Candy (photos) Mojidelano:
A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member has been arrested alongside her husband for allegedly torturing their eight-year-old househelp, Osinakachukwu in Ebonyi state.
Corps member and husband arrested for allegedly chaining househelp over N10 sweet Within Nigeria:
A 26-year-old corps member and her husband have been arrested for allegedly maltreating their househelp.
WICKEDNESS: Corp Member And Her Husband Chain Househelp Over N10 Candy Anaedo Online:
Philip and Agatha Iboko were said to have unleashed terror and chained the little girl for eating part of the N10 candy they bought for their two-year-old daughter.
Corp member and her husband arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Corp member and her husband arrested for chaining their househelp because of a N10 candy and leaving her under the sun A 26-year-old mother of one and a serving Corp member with the ministry of Agriculture, Ebonyi State, has been arrested ...
OH NO!!! Husband From World’s Oldest Couple Dies Leaving Behind Wife He Married Nearly 80 Years Ago The Genius Media:
OH NO!!! Husband From World's Oldest Couple Dies Leaving Behind Wife He Married Nearly 80 Years Ago---110-year-old Julio Cesar Mora Tapia who together with his wife, achieved the Guinness World Record for the world's oldest married couple has passed ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 53 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info