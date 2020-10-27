Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#Lekkishooting: We’ve Identified Barracks of Soldiers who shot Lekki Protesters – Femi Falana(Video)
News photo Correct Kid  - Popular Nigerian Lawyer and Human Activist, Femi Falana has reveal that the Barracks were soldiers who shot at lekki Toll-gate protesters has been identified.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Lekki Tollgate incident: President Buhari was likely to have been told – Falana Vanguard News:
…Says they’ve identified the barracks of soldiers who shot protesters in Lekki Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has said the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond, ASCAB, has identified the barracks of the soldiers who opened fire on protesters at ...
The Arise TV Interview with Femi Falana People are Talking About | Watch Bella Naija:
Lawyer and human rights activist Femi Falana was hosted to an interview by Arise TV, where he touched on several topics, from the Lekki shooting to the recently discovered COVID-19 palliatives in some states in Nigeria. Falana sent his condolences to ...
Lekki Toll Gate Shooting: Femi Falana Reveals Where Soldiers Came From The Herald:
Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana says the barracks where soldiers that shot peaceful protesters in Lekki last Tuesday were deployed from has been identified.
#EndSARS: ASCAB Identifies Barracks of Soldiers Who Opened Fire on Lekki Protesters Biz Watch Nigeria:
Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, says the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) has identified the barracks of the soldiers who opened fire on protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.<br />On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on the protesters ...
OP-UNEDITED | Femi Falana And His Strange Mission In #EndSARS Shootings – By Uche John Madu Signal:
Femi Falana is indeed a cantankerous character that thrives on controversies. This is understandable in the sense that he ekes..
Finally, We Have Identified the Barracks of Soldiers Who Shot Protesters in Lekki – Femi Falana Gist Lovers:
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has said that the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and beyond (ASCAB) which he serves as Chairman of the group, has [Read More →]
#EndSARS: We have identified barracks where soldiers who shot protesters came from – Femi Falana [video] Gist Punch:
Human Rights Lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, has said the barracks where soldiers of the Nigeria Army who shot protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate came from have been identified.Femi Falana who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, disclosed this on ...
Lekki: ASCAB Identified The Barracks Of Soldiers Who Shot Protesters - Falana Titiloye's Blog:
Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, says the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) has identified the barracks of the soldiers who opened fire on protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.On Tuesday, soldiers opened fire on the protesters who ...
Femi Falana Says They Have Identified Barracks Where Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Came From Naija Diary:
Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has revealed that they have identified the barracks where soldiers who shot protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate came from.
Lekki Shootings: Soldiers’ barracks have been identified, says Falana Star News:
Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana (SAN), says the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond, has commenced an investigation into last


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 53 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info