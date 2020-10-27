Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected IPOB members burn down Ebonyi Central Police Station (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Suspected members of the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday October 26, attacked and burnt down the Ebonyi state Central Police Station in Abakaliki. The irate suspected members of the proscribed group also reportedly destroyed and set ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Hoodlums burn police station in Ebonyi The Nation:
By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki Hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday launched an attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital..
Hoodlums burn down police station in Ebonyi Information Nigeria:
A police station in Ebonyi state has been reportedly burned to ashes by hoodlums rampaging the state. This comes after Nigerians engaged in a peaceful protest, demanding an end to police brutality.
Police station burnt by suspected IPOB members in Ebonyi (Video) Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Police station burnt by suspected IPOB members in Ebonyi (Video) A protest by the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in Ebonyi has led to the burning of Read More >> Police station burnt by ...
Abakaliki Central Police Station Burnt By Hoodlums. Uju Edochie's Blog:
According to ThisDaylive , suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday launched an attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.
Again, Hoodlums Set Police Station Ablaze In Ebonyi The Breaking Times:
An attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, was launched yesterday by Hoodlums, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The station is situated near the International Market, ...
Sad! Hoodlums burn police station in Ebonyi, set cars ablaze The News Guru:
Hoodlums alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday launched an attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital..
Hoodlums burn another police station in Ebonyi The Eagle Online:
The hoodlums had earlier burnt four police stations.
Suspected IPOB members burn down Ebonyi Central Police Station (Video) FL Vibe:
Suspected IPOB members burn down Ebonyi Central Police Station Some suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday October 26, attacked and burnt down the Ebonyi state Central Police Station in Abakaliki. The...
Suspected IPOB Members Burn Down Ebonyi Central Police Station (video) Mojidelano:
Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have on Monday October 26, attacked and burnt down the Ebonyi state Central Police Station in Abakaliki. The station, located along the Abakaliki-Enugu Highway and close to the International ...
Suspected IPOB members burn down Ebonyi Central Police Station (video) Studio CB55:
Suspected members of the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday October 26, attacked and burnt down the Ebonyi state Central Police Station in Abakaliki. The irate suspected members of the proscribed group also reportedly destroyed and set ...
Voilence Erupts In Abakaliki As Hoodlums Burn Down Police Station DNL Legal and Style:
Hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday launched an attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital..
Suspected IPOB Members Reportedly Set Police Station Ablaze In Ebonyi (Video) Gist 36:
According to reports, suspected members of the group launched an attack on the Central Police Station in Abakaliki, the state capital.
Hoodlums burn down a police station in Ebonyi Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Hoodlums burn down a police station in Ebonyi Hoodlums burn down a police station in Ebonyi The Central Police Station In Abakaliki, Ebonyi State was on Monday, October 26th,2020, attacked by irate youth.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 53 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info