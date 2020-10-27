Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Emily Ratajkowski announces she's pregnant with her first child, says she and her husband "won't know the gender until the child is 18" (photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The American modelactress, 29, shared the happy news on Vogue and revealed her growing baby bump in the special digital issue for the magazine.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


