Looting will have negative effects on economy - National Orientation Agency
The National Orientation Agency has stated that the widespread looting of warehouses across the country will have negative effects on the economy. The federal agency in series of tweets shared on Monday October 26, appealed for calm in the country.

7 hours ago
“Looting Will Have Negative Effects On The Economy” – National Orientation Agency Warns The National Orientation Agency has warned that the on-going looting in the country would have an adverse effect on the economy.
The National Orientation Agency has stated that the
The Federal agency has warned that looting will cause a strain on the country's economy.


