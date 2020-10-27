Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

They slashed me with a machete, destroyed my car and took everything – Actor Clem Ohameze recounts how he was attacked
News photo Sleek Gist  - After his horrific attack, veteran actor, Clem Ohameze has narrated how he was attacked by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom state. ...

22 hours ago
Veteran actor, Clem Ohameze has recounted how he was attacked by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom state.
Classic Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has found strength to open up on his encounter with hoodlums who attacked him in Uyo last week.
Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, has cried out after hoodlums attacked him in Akwa Ibom and made away with his N650,000. Ohameze narrated his ordeal while speaking with BBC Igbo, adding that the attack which happened last week cost him a lot.
The movie star says N650,000 was stolen from him during the attack.
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Clem Ohameze has revealed how he he was attacked by hoodlums some days ago. The Actor made shocking revelations of valuables he lost and the severity of the attack while speaking in an interview with BBC Igbo. He disclosed that ...
They took N650k from me, slashed my hand with a machete” – Actor, Clem Ohameze opens up on attack (Audio). Popular Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has finally opened up as he details his encounter with hoodlums who attacked him in Uyo last week.
“They took N650k from me, slashed my hand with a machete” – Actor, Clem Ohameze opens up on attack Popular Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has finally opened up as he details his encounter with hoodlums who attacked him in...
[ads-post]Veteran Actor, Clem Ohameze has described his ordeal in the hands of hoodlums in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State last week.
Nigerian actor Clem Ohameze has been recounting how he was attacked and robbed by hoodlums a few days ago. In a recent interview with BBC Igbo, the movie star narrated how he was recently attacked in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
Popular Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has finally opened up as he details his encounter with hoodlums who attacked him in Uyo last week.
Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze has narrated how he was attacked and robbed by hoodlums in Uyo.  He said this during a recent interview with BBC News Igbo and described how the hoodlums stole his money, macheted him, and destroyed his car.
Following his terrific attack, veteran actor, Clem Ohameze has revealed how he was attacked by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom state.
Clem Ohameze attacked by hoodlums   A Nollywood star has cried out after being attacked by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom. He said the hoodlums stole N650,000 from him.
Due to the recent happenings in the country, hoodlums are seen vandalizing properties, looting homes and causing bodily harm to anyone they come accross.
A couple of days ago, 1st News reported that veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze was attacked by hoodlums in Akwa Ibom. In a recent interview with BBC Igbo, Clem Ohameze revealed that his property was vandalized as the hoodlums also took the sum of ...
A Nollywood veteran, Clem Ohameze has cried out after hoodlums attacked him and stole his money.
Nigerian actor, Clem Ohameze has narrated his near death experience with hoodlums over the weekend. Kemi Filani recalls that the veteran actor of over two decades was attacked by armed hoodlums in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.


