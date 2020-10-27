UPDATE – Kwara State Police Parade 114 Suspected Hoodlums After Looting Mall & Other Private Business Salone - The Police in Kwara on Monday paraded 114 suspects alleged to have been part of hoodlums who looted malls and other private businesses in Ilorin. The State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun paraded the suspects before journalists.



