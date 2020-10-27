Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US 2020: Trump reacts after Joe Biden mistakenly refers to him as 'George' in live interview (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - US Democratic Party presidential candidate, Joe Biden mistakenly referred to US President, Donald Trump as 'George' during a live interview, mistaking him for George Bush in a new gaffe.

21 hours ago
Trump Wants to Pick Off Nevada. But Biden Is Holding a Lead, Our Poll Shows. The Street Journal:
Joe Biden has a six-point advantage in the latest New York TimesSiena College poll of Nevada, where unemployment has soared amid the coronavirus pandemic.


1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 53 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
