Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
IPOB and other secessionist groups hijacked #EndSARS protest - National Economic Council
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The National Economic Council (NEC) has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Uju Edochie's Blog:
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist group have been accused by the National Economic Council (NEC) of hijacking the #EndSARS protest by the Nigerian youths to kick against police brutality in the country.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The National Economic Council (NEC) has released a statement accusing the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionists of hijacking the #EndSARS protest and using it to perpetrate evil and push disruptive agenda.
Gist 36:
NEC Accuse IPOB And Other Secessionist Groups Of Hijacking The #EndSARS Protest The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist group have been accused by the National Economic Council (NEC) of hijacking the #EndSARS protest by the ...
Studio CB55:
The National Economic Council (NEC) has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other secessionist of hijacking the #EndSARS protest.
Naija on Point:
NEC Accuse IPOB And Different Secessionist Teams Of Hijacking The #EndSARS Protest The Indigenous Folks of Biafra (IPOB) and different secessionist group have been accused…
Tori News:
The National Economic Council has faulted IPOB and other groups for taking over the #EndSARS protest and causing mayhem in the country.
