Hope Govs asking looters to return looted properties includes Godfathers who looted Nigeria dry – Reno Omokri
Ex spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has revealed he applauded governors, who gave looters 72 hours to return looted properties.

21 hours ago
Looters begin to return items stolen from govt facilities, private businesses after Governor Oyetola Linda Ikeji Blog:
In response to the 72-hour ultimatum given by Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, many looters have began to return items stolen from government facilities and private businesses.
“You can’t ask those who looted food to return their loot” – Reno Omokri says Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian lawyer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stated reasons why government should not ask people who looted food items to return them.
Why you can’t ask looters to return looted COVID-19 Palliatives The Dabigal Blog:
Former presidential aide and activist, Reno Omokri has given reasons why Nigerians who looted Covid-19 palliatives should not return the items.
Why you can’t ask looters to return looted COVID-19 Palliatives – Omokri Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Why you can’t ask looters to return looted COVID-19 Palliatives – Omokri Former presidential aide and activist, Reno Omokri has given reasons why Nigerians who looted Covid-19 palliatives should not return the Read More >> ...
Looting: Zahra, Others Who Said Buhari Isn’t The Problem Are Misguided – Reno Omokri My Celebrity & I:
Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has stated that President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra and other Nigerian youths who said that “looting has shown that the Nigerian leader is not the problem”…
Governor Fintiri: I will sign executive order to recover looted property Today:
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says he will soon sign an executive order for house-to-house search to recover government and private property looted by some hoodlums across the state.
“You Can’t Ask Looters To Return Looted COVID-19 Palliatives –Reno Omokri Says Gist 36:
Reno Omokri Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide of Goodluck Jonathan has stated why Nigerian who looted COVID-19 palliatives around the country should not return the items.
Zahra Buhari And Other Nigerian Youths Who Said That Looting Shows That President Buhari Is Not The Problem Are Misguided – Reno Omokri Willamazen:
Controversial social media user, Reno Omokri has stated that President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra and other Nigerian youths who said that “looting has shown that the Nigerian leader is not the problem” are misguided.
"You Can’t Ask Looters To Return Looted COVID-19 Palliatives –Reno Omokri Says Tori News:
Omokri wrote that before governors would give orders for their people to return the looted items, government officials who looted government coffers should also be requested to do the same.


