NEC Directs Osinbajo, Govs to Engage Youths, CSOs on Jobs Creation, Others
News photo The Agenda  - By Adedayo Akinwale The National Economic Council (NEC) yesterday set up a committee to engage youths, representatives of civil society organisations (CSO), religious and traditional leaders, on employment and social safety net programmes.

EndSARS: Osinbajo, Six Governors To Engage Youths, CSOs, Others Naija Loaded:
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be heading a committee that has six state governors as members to engage youths, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, religious and traditional leaders on the fallout of the recent #EndSARS protests.
#EndSARS: NEC Inaugurates Committee to Engage Youths, Reps of Civil Society, Others Biz Watch Nigeria:
After more than four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council on Monday, a resolution has been reached by the Council that the deeper reasons behind the #ENDSARS protests and its fallouts should be addressed by ...
Osinbajo heads Committee to engage youths, others on employment TVC News:
The National Economic Council has set up committee to engage youths and others on employment, social safety nets and national unity. The decision was reached after more than four hours of deliberations at an emergency meeting of the Council on Monday.


