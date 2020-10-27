Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“I’ve felt different because of my mixed-race background” – Football icon, Ryan Giggs reveals
Former Manchester United star and current Wales coach, Ryan Giggs has revealed that he has felt…

Former Manchester United star and current Wales coach, Ryan Giggs has revealed that he has felt "different" at times due to his mixed-race background.
Ryan Giggs has spoken about how he was made to feel “different” because of his mixed-race heritage after moving from Wales to England as a child.
Wales manager, Ryan Giggs has come out to say that he felt different sometimes as a footballer due to his mixed-race heritage. He, however, revealed that despite that harsh reality, he is very proud of his background.
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs reveals that as a kid growing up even though he didn’t look black, but he suffered skirmishes of racism just because of his mixed-race background.
Former Manchester United star and current Wales coach, Ryan Giggs has revealed that he has felt “different” at times due to his mixed-race background.


