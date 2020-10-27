Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nigerian Government Begs Residents To Return Medical Equipment, Vaccines Looted From Isolation Centers
Sahara Reporters
- The Nigerian government has appealed to those who looted medical storage facilities and isolation centres across the country to return all the vaccines and consumables they had carted away.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic shooting by masked hoodlums in Lokoja ...
Daily Times:
The federal government has urged those who looted medical storage facilities and isolation centres across the country to return all the vaccines and consumables they had carted away.
Premium Times:
Hoodlums stole x-ray machines and other equipment from a warehouse in Lokoja.
Top Naija:
TopNaija.ng can confirm that A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino, and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic shooting ...
News Break:
A pastor identified as Sunday Edino and his accomplices have been arrested over looted medical equipment worth N1.2bn in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
The News:
Richard Elesho Lokoja The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a clergyman and others for involvement in the orgy of looting that
Today:
The Police Command in Adamawa has arrested 120 suspected hoodlums who disguised as #ENDSARS protesters and looted items from government and private warehouses on Sunday.
Politics Nigeria:
A Pastor, Sunday Edino has been arrested alongside his accomplices for stealing medical equipment in Lokoja. Edino was arrested by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba and his men on Monday.Medical equipment worth over N1.2b kept in a ...
First Reports:
The federal government has appealed to Nigerians who took part in the looting of medical equipment from various isolation centres, telling them to return those items because there could be a second wave of COVID-19. The Secretary to the Government of ...
FL Vibe:
Nigerian pastor loots medical equipment reportedly worth N1.2 billion in Lokoja A self-acclaimed Nigerian pastor who looted medical equipment reportedly worth a whooping N1.2 billion has been nabbed by security operatives. Reports gathered that the self...
Black Berry Babes:
Reports gathered that the self acclaimed pastor had looted the medical equipment including a car, and quickly changed the plate number of the automobile.Upon interrogation, he was asked why he refused to open the booth of the car during inspection, and ...
