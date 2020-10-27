Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian lady loses interest in her husband; falls in love with her husband’s friend who squatted with them
Yaba Left Online
- A Nigerian lady is crying for help on social media as she reveals that she has fallen in love with her husband’s friend who came over to their house.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
A middle-aged woman, on Sunday, reportedly cut off her husband’s manhood in Taraba State for allegedly impregnating another woman.
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A woman from Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta state has asked for prayers after she was allegedly beaten to the ''point of death by her husband.'' The Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara graduate shared photos of her battered face, body ...
The Dabigal Blog:
A woman has asked for prayers on social media, after she was allegedly beaten by her husband. Sharing the photo of her battered face and body on Facebook, the woman said she was almost beaten to the point of death.
Correct NG:
A Nigerian lady identified as Ayisha stone has shared the adventurous way she snatched a married man after taking advantage of his marital challenges.
Naija Log:
A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after she fell in love with husband’s friend who came over to their
Naija Diary:
A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after she loses interest in her husband and fell in love with his friend who is living with them.
FL Vibe:
Nigerian lady loses interest in her husband, falls in love with husband’s friend who squatted with them A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media after she fell in love with husband’s friend who came...
Naija on Point:
. A Nigerian woman has shared the adventurous scheme she used to get involved with a married man after she took advantage of his marital….
Ladun Liadi Blog:
A woman -- Happiness Omonogor, has shared photos of her battered face and body on Facebook, saying her husband disfigured her that way.The woman who didn't mention what happened between she and her husband however asked for prayers after sharing the ...
Nesco Media:
A Nigerian lady from Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta state has taken to Facebook to plead with people to pray for her after she was allegedly <br />The post "I need your prayers" - Nigerian woman cries out after her husband nearly ...
Gist 36:
File photo A woman has shocked members of her community after taking a knife before cutting off her husband’s manhood in Taraba state. According to Guardian Nigeria, the tragic incident happened on Sunday. The woman executed the deadly act after ...
Tori News:
A woman has left her husband in serious pain after cutting off his manhood for cheating on her.
Naija Biz Com:
Report says a middle-aged woman, on Sunday, reportedly cut off her husband’s manhood in Taraba State for allegedly impregnating another woman.
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP -
Vanguard News,
53 mins ago
2
Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 -
Aledeh,
8 hours ago
4
Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins -
Ripples,
8 hours ago
6
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released -
Today,
11 hours ago
10
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
