UPDATE – Journalist, others shot as armed thugs attack protesters in Lokoja
News photo Salone  - The Sun Newspapers correspondent in Kogi, Emmanuel Adeyemi and unconfirmed number of persons have been shot in Lokoja on Monday October 26, during as suspected political thugs attack #EndSARS protesters.

20 hours ago
 Additional Sources

One feared dead, reporter shot in Lokoja The Nation:
By James Azania, Lokoja The Kogi State correspondent of The Sun newspaper Emmanuel Adeyemi has been shot.
Thugs have left the govt house Lokoja and are on their way to destroy my home - Dino Melaye alleges Linda Ikeji Blog:
Dino Melaye has taken to his Twitter handle to allege that some thugs have currently left the Kogi state government house in Lokoja, the state capital, and are on their way to his home to destroy it.
Journalist Shot In Lokoja The Cheer News:
The SUN NEWSPAPER correspondent of Kogi, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has been shot. The man who was heading to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Lokoja, the state capital, when he was shot near the gate of the secretariat on Monday. An ...
Gunmen invade Kogi, shoot journalist, other Naija on Point:
Shooters are imported thugs -Govt Armed men yesterday laid siege to Lokoja, Kogi State and unleashed terror on residents.
Journalist, Others Shot  As Hoodlums Attack Another Warehouse in Kogi Western Post News:
By Olawale Ibrahim, Lokoja There was pandemonium in Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) Secretariat, Lokoja,  when the news filtered that Mr.  Emmanuel Adeyemi of The Sun was shot by the security gunmen on Monday morning.
Dino Melaye: Kogi Govt House Thugs On Their Way To Destroy My House Anaedo Online:
Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has said that thugs are heading to his house to destroy it. In a tweet he shared, Dino Melaye said that the thugs took off from the government house in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.


