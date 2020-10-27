Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Curfew violators forced to lie in muddy water before being flogged by soldiers in Ilesha, Osun State (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Osun State residents who were caught violating the curfew imposed by Governor Gboyega Oyetola were subjected to rigorous punishment by Nigerian soldiers in Ilesha. The violators were forced to lie in muddy water before being flogged by the soldiers.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian Army have taken over the activities to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as they keep humiliating fellow Nigerians. Its unthinkable and unaccepted when fellow human been to disregard the human right and treat others as an animal ...
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Nigerians soldiers have been seen on tape brutalizing civilians by flogging them and ordering them to swim in mud for breaking curfew.The video was shared by Linda Ikeji’s Blog.This comes as Nigerians have been protesting against police brutality.
Black Berry Babes:
...to rigorous punishment by Nigerian soldiers in Ilesha.The governor of Osun state just like Lagos state placed a curfew on the state to relax and cease the protest which was being hijacked and let turned to violence, as many were injured, properties ...
Gist 36:
Soldier flogging and forcing civilians to swim in mud water Nigerians soldiers have been seen on tape brutalizing civilians by flogging them and ordering them to swim in mud for breaking curfew. The video was shared by Linda Ikeji’s Blog. This ...
Anaedo Online:
Nigerian soldiers have been condemned for forcing civilians to swim in mud water after they violated curfew rule in Osun State. Soldiers were seen on tape brutalizing civilians by flogging them and ordering them to swim in mud for breaking curfew.
