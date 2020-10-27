Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

All newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange are gone - SSA on New Media
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Apparently, the lootings taking place in Lagos is not over. All the newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange have reportedly been stolen.

5 hours ago
