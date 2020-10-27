Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
All newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange are gone - SSA on New Media
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Apparently, the lootings taking place in Lagos is not over. All the newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange have reportedly been stolen.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Break:
Gawat Jubril, aide to Lagos State governor on New Media, has revealed that all the newly-installed traffic lights on the redesigned Allen interchange in Ikeja, the state capital, have been stolen.
Economic Confidential:
Fed Govt To Install 1million Electricity Meters – Power Minister The Federal Government on Monday said it would install at least one million meters in the residents of unmetered electricity consumers before the end of this year.
Gist 36:
All Newly Installed Traffic Lights On The Newly Redesigned Allen Interchange Are Gone The vandalisation and looting by hoodlums in the country have taken a different turn.
Tori News:
All the newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange have reportedly been stolen.
More Picks
1
Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Abandoned newborn baby found dead inside church in Rivers State (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Curfew violators forced to lie in muddy water before being flogged by soldiers in Ilesha, Osun State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
4
All newly installed traffic lights on the newly redesigned Allen interchange are gone - SSA on New Media -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
IPOB and other secessionist groups hijacked #EndSARS protest - National Economic Council -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Looting will have negative effects on economy - National Orientation Agency -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Emily Ratajkowski announces she's pregnant with her first child, says she and her husband "won't know the gender until the child is 18" (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
'We miss him a lot' - Pep Guardiola finally addresses Sergio Aguero's contract situation at Manchester City -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...