Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rate of Covid-19 infections during #EndSARS protests will be clear in two weeks –NCDC
News photo Ripples  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared that a clear picture of the number of Covid-19 infections during the #EndSARS protests over police brutality and bad governance will be known in the next two weeks.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Expect protests’ consequences in two weeks, NCDC warns The Punch:
Friday Olokor, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu THE Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the curfew imposed by state governments to halt t...
Expect consequences of #EndSARS protest in two weeks - NCDC (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu has stated that the consequences of the #EndSARS in connection to the Coronavirus pandemic will be felt across the country in two weeks time.
We’ll pay for consequences of mass gatherings – NCDC The Nation:
By Moses Emorinken, Abuja The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated Nigerians will have to face consequences of mass gatherings, especially as a result of protests, religious activities that have taken place over the past weeks.
COVID-19: Expect protest’s consequences in two weeks – NCDC warns Yaba Left Online:
Dr Chike Ihekweazu, Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that the consequences of the protest and mass gatherings will be evident in two weeks.
#COVID-19: Consequences Of Protests Will Be Known In 2 Weeks – NCDC The Trent:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has stated Nigerians will have to face consequences of mass gatherings, especially as a result of protests, religious activities that have taken place over the past weeks.
COVID-19 Cases May Rise In Two Weeks Due To #EndSARS Protests – NCDC KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the curfew imposed by state governments to halt the looting of warehouses and destruction of property have slowed down testing for COVID-19. He said ...
Expect consequences of protests in two weeks – NCDC warns Black Berry Babes:
...state governments to halt the looting of warehouses and destruction of property have slowed down testing for COVID-19.He said posting of results on the centre’s social media handles was halted out of respect for those who lost their lives as a ...
“Nigerians Should Expect Consequences Of #EndSARS Protest In Two Weeks’ Gist 36:
Dr Chike Ihekweazu Dr Chike Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, has disclosed that the repercussion of the #EndSARS protest in the country will manifest in two weeks time.
COVID-19: EXPECT CONSEQUENCES OF PROTESTERS’ MASS GATHERINGS IN TWO WEEKS -NCDC BOSS Abuja Reporters:
Friday Olokor, Adelani Adepegba and Leke Baiyewu THE Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has said that the curfew imposed by state governments to halt the looting of warehouses and destruction of property ...
COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 623 new infections last week, lowest in six months Public News Update:
Tribune Online COVID-19: Nigeria recorded 623 new infections last week, lowest in six months Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded...
NCDC expresses worry at imminent surge in COVID-19 infections due to #EndSARS protests 1st for Credible News:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 26, declared that the number of Covid-19 infections during the #EndSARS protests over police brutality and bad governance will be known in the next two weeks.
COVID-19: Expect consequences of protests in two weeks— NCDC Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS COVID-19: Expect consequences of protests in two weeks— NCDC The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu has said that Nigerians shouldn’t be surprised when the number of COVID-19 infected patients ...
COVID-19: NCDC says Nigerians should expect consequences of protests in the next two weeks Dee Reporters:
Dr. Chike Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that the curfew imposed by state governments to halt the looting of warehouses and destruction of property have slowed down testing for COVID-19. The ...
COVID-19: The consequences of protests will begin to show in two weeks – NCDC Dockays World:
The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu, has stated that the impact of the endSARS protests which occurred would begin
"Nigerians Should Expect Consequences Of #EndSARS Protest In Two Weeks Tori News:
The NCDC added that they stopped posting results on their social media handles out of respect for those who lost their lives as a result of the incidents of the past days.
Another COVID-19 outbreak looms in Nigeria, NCDC warns National Daily:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned of a possible surge in the number of COVID-19 cases as a result of the #EndSARS protests and religious activities that have taken place over the past weeks. The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 54 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info