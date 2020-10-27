Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun state residents cart away alleged covid 19 palliative stored in church (video)
News photo Black Berry Babes  - ...were later found hidden in warehouses in different states in the country.Suspected hoodlums have been seen carting away food items and many more from different warehouses in the states.Here we see a video of people carting away food items also, ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Mob loots COVID-19 relief materials from church in Ogun The Cable:
A mob has hit a church in Ogun state, carting away what appears to be COVID-19 relief materials.
Hoodlums cart away food items stored inside a church in Ogun (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hoodlums have also invaded the Christian Fellowship Center in Ifo local government of Ogun State, carting away food items and other items that were stored in the church premises.
Ogun State residents discover palliatives inside a church (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Residents of Ogun state have discovered a cache of food items stored in a church in Ifo local government area of the state. In videos which are currently circulating online, they were seen carting away massive food items that were stored in the church.
VIDEO: Mob loot church in Ogun state Within Nigeria:
For almost a week, there has been looting of warehouses by mobs across the country. In an undated video that appeared online, a mob has hit a church in Ogun state, carting away what appears to be COVID-19 relief materials.
Hoodlums cart away food items discovered inside a church in Ogun State (Video) FL Vibe:
Hoodlums cart away food items discovered inside a church in Ogun State Hoodlums on a rampage have reportedly carted away massive food items that were stored inside a church in Ogun State. The victimized place of worship, The...
Hoodlums cart away food items discovered inside a church in Ogun State (Video) Sleek Gist:
Some hoodlums have attacked a church in Ogun state and carted away massive food items that were stored there. The ...
Hoodlums Cart Away Food Items Discovered Inside a Church In Ogun State (Video) Online Nigeria:
Hoodlums loot church in Ogun state A church in Ogun state has been ransacked by hoodlums after they discovered massive food items stored there.
Hoodlums Cart Away Food Items Discovered Inside a Church In Ogun State (Video) Gist 36:
Hoodlums loot church in Ogun state   A church in Ogun state has been ransacked by hoodlums after they discovered massive food items stored there.
Another stash of COVID-19 palliatives allegedly discovered in church in Ogun state [video] Dockays World:
Citizens in Ogun state have allegedly discovered another batch of CA-COVID-19 palliatives in a church located there.
Include Panadol Inside COVID-19 Relief Packages! Star News:
The outrageous revelations concerning COVID-19 relief palliatives is evidence that all levels of government in Nigeria are either corrupt or
Shock as looters cart away items stored in a church in Ogun |video Kemi Filani Blog:
A video of looters carting away different items belonging to a local church in Ogun state has surfaced on the internet Kemi Filani News gathered that some hoodlums on Tuesday morning had broken into a local church in Ifo local government area of Ogun ...
Hoodlums Cart Away Food Items Discovered Inside a Church In Ogun State (Video) Tori News:
Some hoodlums have been caught on tape looting food items discovered inside a church in Ogun.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 54 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info