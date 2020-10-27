Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Looting Warehouse In Kogi (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - A pastor among those who looted a warehouse carting away properties worth N1.2billion has been arrested.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Pastor arrested with looted medical equipment alleged to be worth N1.2bn (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipments reportedly worth N1.2billion. The Pastor was arrested on Monday October 26, following a manhunt led by the ...
Pastor nabbed with looted medical equipment reportedly worth N1.2bn in Lokoja (Video) Yaba Left Online:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been nabbed by security operatives for allegedly looting medical equipment reportedly worth N1.2Billion in Lokoja. It was gathered that the pastor stole the medical equipment and a car.
Kogi Pastor caught with looted medical equipments worth N1.2bn The News Guru:
A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic shooting by masked hoodlums in Lokoja ...
Kogi: Police nab ‘looters’ of N1.2 billion medical equipment Today:
The police in Kogi State have arrested a man, Sunday Edino, and others who allegedly conspired with him to cart away medical equipment worth billions of naira.
EndSARS: Pastor, others in police net over looting Effiezy:
The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a pastor and others for involvement in the looting that characterized the #EndSARS protests in...
Pastor, Others In Police Net For Allegedly Looting N1.2b Medical Equipment News Rangers:
LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic ...
#EndSARS: Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Looting Warehouse (Video) Anaedo Online:
A self-acclaimed Nigerian pastor who looted medical equipment reportedly worth a whooping N1.2 billion has been nabbed by security operatives.
Pastor arrested with looted medical equipment worth N1.2billion (video) Nesco Media:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified asSunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipments reportedly worth N1.2billion. The Pastor was arrested on Monday October The post Pastor arrested with looted ...
Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Looting Warehouse In Kogi (Photos) Gist 36:
Edino   Security operatives have apprehended a pastor who allegedly broke into a warehouse in Kogi state and looted medical equipment worth N1.2billion.   According to DailyPost, the pastor identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have ...
Pastor Arrested Over Looted Medical Equipment Worth N1.2b (photos) Mojidelano:
Self-acclaimed Pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment said to worth N1.2billion. Edino was arrested on Monday in a manhunt ...
Pastor Sunday Edino Arrested For Looting N1.2 Million Medical Equipment In Kogi [Photos] Kanyi Daily:
Kogi State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old Pastor identified as Sunday Edino for stealing medical equipment in Lokoja, the State capital.
Kogi police arrest pastor and others for looting medical equipment worth N1.2 billion Within Nigeria:
Police in Kogi state have arrested a pastor identified as Sunday Edino alongside his accomplices for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2 billion.
Nigerian Pastor Nabbed With Looted Medical Equipment Reportedly Worth N1.2 Billion (Video) Naija Diary:
A Nigerian pastor has been nabbed by security operatives after he looted medical equipment reportedly worth a whooping N1.2 billion According to reports, the self-acclaimed pastor had looted the medical equipment including a car and quickly changed the ...
Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Looting Warehouse In Kogi (Pictures) Naija on Point:
Edino   Safety operatives have apprehended a pastor who allegedly broke right into a warehouse in Kogi state and looted medical tools price N1.2billion.  …
Pastor nabbed with looted items worth N1.2 billion in Kogi State Kemi Filani Blog:
A pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command, on Monday 26th of October, for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. According to reports, the self-acclaimed Pastor, was arrested following a ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP - Vanguard News, 54 mins ago
2 Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 - Aledeh, 8 hours ago
4 Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins - Ripples, 8 hours ago
6 We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released - Today, 11 hours ago
10 Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info