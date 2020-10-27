Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Pastor Arrested For Allegedly Looting Warehouse In Kogi (Photos)
Tori News
- A pastor among those who looted a warehouse carting away properties worth N1.2billion has been arrested.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipments reportedly worth N1.2billion. The Pastor was arrested on Monday October 26, following a manhunt led by the ...
Yaba Left Online:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been nabbed by security operatives for allegedly looting medical equipment reportedly worth N1.2Billion in Lokoja. It was gathered that the pastor stole the medical equipment and a car.
The News Guru:
A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic shooting by masked hoodlums in Lokoja ...
Today:
The police in Kogi State have arrested a man, Sunday Edino, and others who allegedly conspired with him to cart away medical equipment worth billions of naira.
Effiezy:
The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a pastor and others for involvement in the looting that characterized the #EndSARS protests in...
News Rangers:
LAGOS OCTOBER 27TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. This is as the sporadic ...
Anaedo Online:
A self-acclaimed Nigerian pastor who looted medical equipment reportedly worth a whooping N1.2 billion has been nabbed by security operatives.
Nesco Media:
A self-acclaimed Pastor identified asSunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipments reportedly worth N1.2billion. The Pastor was arrested on Monday October The post Pastor arrested with looted ...
Gist 36:
Edino Security operatives have apprehended a pastor who allegedly broke into a warehouse in Kogi state and looted medical equipment worth N1.2billion. According to DailyPost, the pastor identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have ...
Mojidelano:
Self-acclaimed Pastor in Kogi State, identified as Sunday Edino and his alleged accomplices have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command for allegedly looting medical equipment said to worth N1.2billion. Edino was arrested on Monday in a manhunt ...
Kanyi Daily:
Kogi State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old Pastor identified as Sunday Edino for stealing medical equipment in Lokoja, the State capital.
Within Nigeria:
Police in Kogi state have arrested a pastor identified as Sunday Edino alongside his accomplices for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2 billion.
Naija Diary:
A Nigerian pastor has been nabbed by security operatives after he looted medical equipment reportedly worth a whooping N1.2 billion According to reports, the self-acclaimed pastor had looted the medical equipment including a car and quickly changed the ...
Naija on Point:
Edino Safety operatives have apprehended a pastor who allegedly broke right into a warehouse in Kogi state and looted medical tools price N1.2billion. …
Kemi Filani Blog:
A pastor identified as Sunday Edino has been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command, on Monday 26th of October, for allegedly looting medical equipment worth N1.2billion. According to reports, the self-acclaimed Pastor, was arrested following a ...
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP -
Vanguard News,
54 mins ago
2
Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 -
Aledeh,
8 hours ago
4
Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins -
Ripples,
8 hours ago
6
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released -
Today,
11 hours ago
10
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...