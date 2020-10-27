Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“Sometimes I wonder if God dey for real” – Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to the government “hoarding” palliatives
News photo FL Vibe  - “Sometimes I wonder if God dey for real” – Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to the government “hoarding” palliatives Controversial celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has said he is doubting God’s existence. He said this while reacting to recent discoveries...

19 hours ago
“Sometimes I wonder if God dey for real” – Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to the government “hoarding” Covid-19 palliatives Yaba Left Online:
Celebrity Barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has questioned the existence of God for comfortably watching oppressors oppress weak citizens.
A Government That Hides Noodles Cannot Give Us Light – Cubana Chiefpriest The Info Stride:
Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest has come out to share his thoughts about the Nigerian government. He recently revealed that he cannot understand why Nigerians still put too much faith in the Nigerian government.
This country can only get worse – Cubana Chief priest Information Nigeria:
Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has disclosed that the current situation in Nigeria can only get worst. His comment follows the economic state of the country, coupled with corrupt activities of politicians in the country.
Funny We’re Expecting So Much From A Government That Refused To Give Us Noodles – Cubana Chiefpriest KOKO TV Nigeria:
Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has stated that it is ludicrous that Nigerians believe that the country will get better with the current set of leaders.
“Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real” – Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts to Politicians Hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives Online Nigeria:
Cubana Chiefpriest A Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has questioned the existence of God following revelations that politicians are hoarding COVID-19 palliatives meant for the poor.
“Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real” Gist 36:
Cubana Chiefpriest   A Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has questioned the existence of God following revelations that politicians are hoarding COVID-19 palliatives meant for the poor.
Cubana Chief Priest Reacts To The Government “Hoarding” Covid-19 Palliatives Willamazen:
Controversial celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has said he is doubting God’s existence. He said this while reacting to recent discoveries of Covid-19 palliatives warehouses across different states in the country.
Cubana Chief priest Reacts To The Government “Hoarding” Covid-19 Palliatives Anaedo Online:
Controversial celebrity barman, Cubana Chief priest, has said he is doubting God’s existence. He said this while reacting to recent discoveries of Covid-19 palliatives warehouses across different states in the country.
‘How Can God Sit And Watch Oppressors Oppress Us’ – Cubana Chief Priest Cries Out Over Discovered COVID-19 Palliatives Naija on Point:
. Popular Nigerian night club owner, Cubana Chief priest has vehemently grieved over the state of the nation’s economy and the bad governance citizens are….
“Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real” - Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts to Politicians Hoarding COVID-19 Palliatives Tori News:
Cubana Chiefpriest has wondered if God really do exist as politicians continue to exploit the masses.


