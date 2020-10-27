Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria, this is the way forward as rightly suggested by former Governor of CBN (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) in a conference. (video).
News photo Naija on Point  - On 1st June 2009, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was nominated as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; his appointment…

UCL: Sanusi Helps Porto Beat Olympiakos To Claim First Win; Onyeka’s Midtjylland Lose To Liverpool Complete Sports:
Zaidu Sanusi was in action as Porto claimed their first win in Group C, after they beat visiting Olympiacos 2-0 in Tuesday’s Champions League, Completesports.com reports.
Kimmich Strike Maintains Bayern Munich’s Record Run In Europe Channels Television:
Match-winner Joshua Kimmich admitted holders Bayern Munich were made to work for their 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday which secured a record 13th straight Champions League victory for the German giants.
Kimmich strike maintains Bayern Munich The Guardian:
Joshua Kimmich's second-half winner secured a record 13th straight Champions League victory for holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they held off a plucky challenge to triumph 2-1 at Lokomotiv Moscow.
UCL Round-Up: Super Eagles defender wins with FC Porto Premium Times:
Manchester City recorded the biggest win in Tuesday's games.
UCL: Holders Bayern beat Lokomotiv, extend winning run The Eagle Online:
Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead as he met Benjamin Pavard's volleyed cross to head home powerfully from six yards.
Steve McManaman reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland Public News Update:
Steve McManaman praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for his role in Diogo Jota’s goal in a 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The Reds started with...


