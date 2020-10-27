Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mob chase away Osun monarch, seals palace, to effect Supreme Court ruling
News photo Maritime First Newspaper  - Irate mob on Monday reportedly effected a Supreme Court judgment by attacking the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, in Osun State and allegedly chased him away, before sealing off the palace.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


