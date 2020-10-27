Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A video which showed moment Cardi B confronted the police who briefly detained her husband, Offset following a run-in with some Trump supporters in Beverly Hills, California has gone viral after being shared online.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


