Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Brazilian prisoner nicknamed Lucifer is accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Brazilian prisoner nicknamed 'Lucifer' has been accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
A Brazilian prisoner nicknamed ‘Lucifer’ has been accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.
My Celebrity & I:
Marcos Paulo da Silva, 42, was first put in prison when he was 18-years-old for stealing, but soon emerged as a vicious killer who has been known to decapitate and…
Ladun Liadi Blog:
A serial killer nicknamed 'Lucifer' has been accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.The extent of Marcos Paulo da Silva's violence has earned him comparisons to Britain’s most dangerous prisoner, Charles Bronson.The 42- ...
Naija on Point:
A Brazilian prisoner nicknamed ‘Lucifer‘ has been accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars.
Gist 36:
Amarjeet Sada 8-year-old, Amarjeet Sada from India has now become the world’s youngest serial killer after he murdered his first victim at 7 and has been killing since then.
More Picks
1
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Unborn baby boy stuns parents when a 4D scan shows him giving them the middle finger (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Six policemen and four civilians killed in Lagos violence- Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Osumosu says as he lists damage done during #EndSARS protests -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
"Living with Meghan made me aware of unconscious racial bias"-- Prince Harry reveals (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
Video shows Cardi B confronting police when they dragged her husband, Offset from his car last week (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Brazilian prisoner nicknamed Lucifer is accused of murdering 48 other inmates during his 25 years behind bars -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Trending video of a Nigerian soldier advising youths in Kubwa, Abuja against looting food items meant for NYSC Corp members -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Abandoned newborn baby found dead inside church in Rivers State (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Curfew violators forced to lie in muddy water before being flogged by soldiers in Ilesha, Osun State (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
