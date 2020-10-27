Post News
News at a Glance
Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace (photos/videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Ritual rites are currently being held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Ritual rites was held in Lagos today to welcome Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and his staff of office to the palace.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog According to the reports, ritual rites are currently being held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace.
Gboah:
At Isale Eko on Lagos Island, ceremonial rites are currently being performed to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his office workers to the palace.Note that the king and his wives were driven out of the palace on Wednesday, October 21, after a mob invaded ...
Nigerian Observer:
Lagos – The missing Staff of Office of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu stolen by looters during ENDSARS protests on the Island has mysteriously reappeared at the palace, according to reports.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ritual rites are currently being held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome back the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office by to the palace.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace (Video) Traditional ritual rites was held today in Isale Eko, to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office, Read More >> ...
My Celebrity & I:
The Oba was forced out of his palace after a mob attacked the palace on Wednesday, October 21 and carted away his staff of office.
FL Vibe:
Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace Ritual rites have taken place at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff...
Gist Punch:
Ritual rites held at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace.Watch video hereThe Oba was forced out of his palace after a mob attacked the palace on Wednesday, October 21 and carted away his staff of office.The staff ...
The Genius Media:
AMAZING!!! Oba Of Lagos Staff Of Office Mysteriously Finds Its Way Back To Palace [VIDEO]---The Opa Ase (staff) of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu which was one of the items looted from his vandalized palace by hoodlums has ...
Gist 36:
Oba Of Lagos’ Staff Of Office Mysteriously Reappears The Staff of Office of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu which was stolen from the palace after it was raided by hoodlums has mysteriously appeared.
Mojidelano:
Traditional rulers have performed ritual rites at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu and his Staff of Office to the Palace on Tuesday, October 27 following the vandalism of his Palace last week.
Within Nigeria:
A traditional ceremonial rite was reportedly held at Isale Eko in Lagos Island to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office back to the palace.
Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN (GVE) – Ritual rites are currently being performed at Isale Eko in Lagos Island by traditionalist to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office to the palace. The Oba of Lagos was attacked...
Sleek Gist:
Ritual rites have taken place at Isale Eko to welcome the Oba of Lagos and his staff of office, back ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Video of Yoruba traditional rulers performing ritual rites to welcome back the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akinolu back to his palace has surfaced on social media.
Tori News:
Days after the Chief of Staff was reported missing, it has now been found.
More Picks
1
#EndSARS: Two officers, one civilian killed in Ondo — CP -
Vanguard News,
54 mins ago
2
Six policemen, four civilians killed in Lagos’ bloody week of violence -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise To 62,224 With 113 New Infections, Deaths Now 1,135 -
Aledeh,
8 hours ago
4
Bauchi government sets up judicial panel of inquiry on police brutality -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
UCL: Real Madrid peg back M’gladbach as Liverpool, City, Bayern secure wins -
Ripples,
8 hours ago
6
We disbursed N6 billion to poor households in Zamfara ' Humanitarian minister, Sadiya Umar-Farouq -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Family release obituary of #EndSARS protester, Anthony Unuode who died after he was stabbed by hoodlums during the protest in Abuja -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Police parade hoodlum who participated in attacking a police station and went away with the DPO's uniform (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury two-fight schedule released -
Today,
11 hours ago
10
Rivers community protests as sea pirates attack passenger boat, kill father of six -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
